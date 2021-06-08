Zach and Tori Roloff Are Devoted to Keeping Roloff Farms Alive

In Season 21 of Little People, Big World, Zach expressed interest in not only moving to Roloff Farms with Tori and their kids but also buying it. The idea surprised his mom, Amy Roloff, who hadn't known he was even interested in taking over the family business. But, given his part in helping out with various aspects of the farm itself, it wasn't a huge surprise to viewers.

"One thing Tori and me talked about, we've talked about maybe we can move in here," Zach said at the time. "Maybe we can be the ones that take over the farm, buy the place."

Since then, they haven’t bought out the farm, and Matt is still very much a part of it. However, the fact that Zach has expressed such interest in moving to the farm and taking it over certainly makes the idea of him and Tori living there a real possibility.