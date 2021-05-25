Amy Roloff Got a Huge Buyout From Her Ex in the Sale of Their Family Farm

According to RadarOnline.com, Amy bought a home in Hillsboro, Ore. , in September 2019 that was sold to her by her real estate broker fiancé, Chris Marek. She reportedly bought the home for $588,500. The outlet also noted that the new space has five bedrooms and four bathrooms along with a spacious kitchen.

With the sale of her portion of the farm and her purchase of a new home, it still looks like Amy has some cash left over. So, how is she planning on spending it? RadarOnline.com reports that Amy’s new home may need some renovations to make it a bit more little person-friendly, so there’s a possibility some of her cash could go to that. There is also the chance that the profits could go toward a second marriage to her fiancé, Chris Marek.