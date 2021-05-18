Zach Roloff's Health Is a Concern Among 'Little People, Big World' Fans

Fans of Little People, Big World have expressed worry for Zach Roloff in the past when he opened up about health issues related to living with dwarfism. Now there are rumors about Zach having cancer, and those same concerns have ramped up again big-time. But regardless of where these rumors came from, is there any truth to them?

Zach has achondroplasia dwarfism , which affects bone growth and can lead to bowed legs, obesity, and delayed motor development. For most of Zach's childhood, he excelled at sports, primarily soccer, and has lived his entire life with this particular kind of dwarfism.

But in the past, Zach has had to have back surgery and go through leg strengthening, so his health problems have been an issue over the years.