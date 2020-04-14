Where Are the Other Roloff Siblings? All but Zach Left 'Little People, Big World'By Michelle Stein
Longtime fans of Little People, Big World are undoubtedly excited about experiencing the next generation of Roloffs as Amy and Matt's children start families of their own. Viewers practically watched Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob grow up on-screen, after all. These days, though, the TLC series' regular cast looks drastically different — prompting plenty of fans to wonder: Where are the other Roloff siblings?
Let's take a closer look at what Amy and Matt's adult children are up to these days. Because now that Little People, Big World is in Season 20, most of them are nowhere to be found on the show.
Zach Roloff is still a major part of 'Little People, Big World.'
Currently, Zach is the only remaining Roloff sibling who still regularly appears on Little People, Big World. (He's also the only little person among his siblings.)
Zach is married to Tori, and they currently have two children: Jackson and Lilah. They moved to a spacious $560,000 Oregon home back in 2018, which is a just a quick drive away from Roloff Farms.
Jeremy Roloff stopped appearing on the TLC series, but still lives in Oregon.
In July 2018, Jeremy made a big announcement about his family's participation in Little People, Big World. The reality star — who has been featured in the TLC series ever since it started back in 2006 — shared that they would be stepping away from the spotlight to focus on other projects.
"A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last," Jeremy wrote at the time. "It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride."
These days, Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, live in Bend, Ore. with their two children: Ember and Bode. Their home isn't too far away from the Roloff farm, in case you were wondering. But it's still more than a three-hour drive.
Molly Roloff is married and living in Washington.
The show has never specifically explained why Molly isn't regularly on Little People, Big World. But it probably has a lot to do with how far away she lives from the Roloff farm. Molly married Joel Silvius in August 2017, and then promptly moved to Spokane, Wash. — which makes it kind of hard to take part in filming in Oregon.
Still, Molly manages to pop in every once in a while on LPBW for big family events and holidays — which always seems to delight fans. You can also catch photos of her here and there on her parents' and siblings' Instagram accounts.
Jacob Roloff is not about the reality TV star life.
Jacob, the youngest of the Roloff siblings, has been vocal about his reasons for not being featuring on Little People, Big World. (Fans haven't seen him on the series since 2014, when he officially left the show.) In 2016, Jacob took to Instagram to address viewers who kept insisting he should appear on the TLC series.
“Producers have to try to get us to follow the talking points,” he wrote on Instagram. “For me, noticing how the agenda of the crew doesn’t work well with the health and happiness of our family is what made me decide quite a while ago that I would not be a part of it as soon as I was able."
It's difficult to say for sure, "where" Jacob currently is these days. That's because he and his wife, Isabel Rock, are busy traveling in their red van they've named Ruby.
There you have it! Just because most of the Roloff siblings have opted out of Little People, Big World doesn't mean they're not happy and doing well in life. They just have other things they'd rather be focusing on — like family, careers, traveling, etc. And considering they've been filming for the TLC series since 2006, can you really blame them?