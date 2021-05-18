What Has Jacob Roloff Bee up to Since Exiting 'Little People, Big World'?

After getting engaged in December 2017, Jacob and Isabel Rock tied the knot on Sept. 7, 2019, at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Ore. The wedding was not filmed for the family's TLC reality series, but Jacob and Isabel have both shared photos from their big day.

For a while, they were regularly updating social media accounts with scenes from their adventures. They even created a YouTube Channel Roaming with the Roloffs that was meant to offer a peek into the road trips they had with their red van named Ruby.

In September 2020, Isabel took to Instagram to open up about her first year of marriage with Jacob — and her post left some LPBW fans wondering if they could be headed for divorce.

"No need to sugar coat it, there have been some rough seas; it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. But our love has only deepened from it all," she captioned wedding photos of the pair. "I share this because it has become too easy to look at people’s lives online and compare yourself. What you don’t see here are the sometimes difficult conversations and challenging moments had between two people trying to figure things out, just like you are."

As of May 2021, the pair seems to still be going strong.