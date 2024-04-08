'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Calls Ex-Wife Amy "Stubborn" (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Things you probably never expect to do things with your ex: Plan a major charity event together in your previously shared home. But for TLC mainstays Matt and Amy Roloff, it's happening. Season 25 of Little People, Big World has been centered around a fundraising event for DAAA (Dwarf Athletic Association of America), an organization near and dear to Matt and Amy. In fact, they met at a DAAA event back in 1986.

Article continues below advertisement

But ever since their 2016 divorce, Matt and Amy have found new love. Matt is currently engaged to Caryn Chandler, while Amy is married to Chris Marek. And now, the four of them must work together to pull this fundraiser off. Ahead of the new episode premiering on April 9, Distractify got a sneak peek at what to expect during the latest episode. And oof, tensions are definitely getting high between these exes.

Source: TLC Amy and Matt Roloff and Chris Marek prep for their upcoming fundraiser DAAA, with Amy taking control.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Roloff seemingly thinks ex-wife Amy is overstepping her boundaries as they prep for the DAAA fundraiser event.

During Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Matt has agreed to help Amy host a fundraiser for DAAA (Dwarf Athletic Association of America) in the Roloff Farms wedding barn. This event is scheduled to include an auction and a live band. But of course, it's been a minute since Amy has lived at Roloff Farms, and now what used to belong to her is all Matt's and partially Caryn's. However, that isn't stopping the reality star from taking charge, as seen in the exclusive clip above from the April 9 episode.

"Amy is stubborn," Matt says with a chuckle in a confessional sitting beside Amy, who does not find his comment funny. She tells Matt that his red stagecoach, which is currently parked in the barn, among other things, needs to go stat. "Amy wants me to move the stagecoach and I don't think she has any idea on what goes into an event like this," he remarks in a later confessional, seemingly fed up with his ex-wife.