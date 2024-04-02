Is 'Little People, Big World' Ending? Zach and Tori Roloff Confirm Departure

Some big changes might be coming to Little People, Big World. Ever since it was announced that Zach and Tori were leaving the show after 25 seasons, the fate of the show was put into question. Is Little People, Big World ending?

The TLC reality series, which has been on the air since 2006, has had a good run so far. It follows the lives of the former married couple, Matt and Amy, and their son, Zach, all of whom have dwarfism. Season 25 is currently airing. Keep reading to find out the current status of the hit reality series.

There hasn't been an official announcement from TLC that the show is ending.

Although TLC hasn't announced that the show is ending, major cast members leaving isn't a promising sign of what’s to come. Zach has been on the show since he was 13 and Tori joined the series in Season 10. The pair wed in 2015 and have since welcomed three kids together: Jackson Kyle, Lilah Ray, and Josiah Luke. Just two days after Season 25 premiered, the couple announced they were leaving the show.

Why Are Zach and Tori leaving 'Little People, Big World'?

"We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done," Tori said on the couple’s Raising Heights podcast. "That part of our lives, that chapter, has closed." Zach echoed his wife’s thoughts. "I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We've made it pretty clear we're done with that chapter for multiple reasons, the reasons we will get into here."

Zach added that the show hadn't asked them back.

"But because we've made that pretty clear, we also haven't they haven't asked us back, technically," Zach continued. "This last cycle was rough, between the family, the farm deal and we are done with it." The couple continued to shed more light on the touchy subject. This includes how they were no longer passionate about filming the show. "It was no longer a project that we really believed in and so the last year was hard," Tori explained. "It was hard to show up every day for it."

Tori first hinted at leaving the show in 2022 during a Q&A on Instagram. When a fan asked, “How long do you plan to be on television?” Tori foreshadowed their departure by replying, “I think our time is definitely coming to a close.” If the show does end with Season 25, it wouldn't come as a major surprise.