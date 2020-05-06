Here's Why You Won't Be Seeing Molly Roloff on 'Little People, Big World'

Those who have been following along with TLC's Little People, Big World know that Matt and Amy Roloff have four children — and yet, only one of them is still featured on the popular reality series. For one reason or another, Zach is the last of their kids to regularly appear on the show. Which makes sense, considering the Roloff siblings are all grown up, married, and starting families of their own.

Still, viewers can't help but wonder what ever happened to Molly Roloff, Amy and Matt's only daughter. She hasn't appear much on recent seasons at all. So what gives? Let's take a closer look at where Molly is now — and why Little People, Big World is no longer a major part of her life.

Source: Instagram

So, what happened to Molly Roloff? The 26-year-old has barely appeared in the last few seasons, only showing up in family photos around the holidays via Amy's Instagram. While the reality stars have not openly disclosed why their daughter is no longer captured on TLC's cameras, it may have something to do with her current living situation.

Source: Instagram

In August 2017, the only daughter of the former reality star couple married Joel Silvius in a gorgeous ceremony at her family’s pumpkin patch farm. Since getting hitched, Molly appears to have moved to Spokane, Wash., with her beau.

Where is Molly Roloff now? According to Molly’s Linkedin page , she currently works as a senior accountant at Moss Adams firm in Washington. And although Molly's Instagram is set to private, those who follow her brother, Zach, on Insta likely saw that she and Joel purchased a home in Spokane back in April 2019.

"My little sister Molly and her husband Joel bought a house! Congratulations to them!" he captioned a photo of himself, his wife Tori, and their son, Jackson, standing with the proud new homeowners. "We had a great time in Spokane this weekend with them."

Molly is not the only Roloff family member who has decided to opt out of her life being plastered on reality television. Her brother Jacob has vocalized his opinion regarding being filmed, writing a lengthy statement on Instagram in 2016. “I get comments on here all the time about how people 'miss me on the show' or telling me I should 'do a few more episodes' with the family," he said at the time. "I'm posting this to say that that will never happen.”

He continued, "Noticing how the agenda of the crew doesn't work well with the health and happiness of our family is what made me decide quite a while ago that I would not be a part of it as soon as I was able.”