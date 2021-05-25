‘Little People, Big World’ Star Chris Marek Makes a Good Living Without the Show

When Amy Roloff got back into the dating scene on Little People, Big World , fans weren't sure what to think of Chris Marek . Too often, people come into a reality TV star's life searching for clout of their own and, by extension, some extra income from being on television. Luckily for Amy though, Chris's intentions seemed totally pure and his net worth and job outside the show prove that he doesn't need TLC money to get by.

That doesn't necessarily mean he isn't paid to be on the show, but it stands to reason that Chris makes plenty in his career and, because of that, he has the ability to provide well for himself and Amy when they get married.

Things between Amy and Chris didn't get off to the smoothest start on Little People, Big World, but once they realized where their relationship was headed, they became a couple that fans root for with ease. And Chris seems like the real deal for her.