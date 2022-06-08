What Happened Between Matt and Zach Roloff? Inside Their Family Feud

Viewers have watched Zach Roloff and his father, Matt Roloff, on TLC's Little People, Big World since Zach was a child, but now, he's a married man with three kids! Although most viewers know that family life always has its ups and downs, could a recent feud between Matt and Zach burn bridges between them for good?

What happened between Matt and Zach Roloff, and could they reconcile? Here's what you need to know.