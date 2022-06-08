What Happened Between Matt and Zach Roloff? Inside Their Family Feud
Viewers have watched Zach Roloff and his father, Matt Roloff, on TLC's Little People, Big World since Zach was a child, but now, he's a married man with three kids! Although most viewers know that family life always has its ups and downs, could a recent feud between Matt and Zach burn bridges between them for good?
What happened between Matt and Zach Roloff, and could they reconcile? Here's what you need to know.
What happened between Matt and Zach Roloff?
Previously, Zach had helped his father on Roloff Farms throughout his young life. The farms became a focal point of the TLC show and, lately, a point of contention between family members. When Matt and wife Amy Roloff officially split, Matt decided to sell his portion of the property. Zach wanted to acquire the north end of the farm, which included the castle, forest area, and a "cowboy town."
However, Matt only wanted to sell the portion to Zach for a hefty price, and Zach turned him down. Because Zach and Matt couldn't reach a deal on the land, Zach and his wife, Tori, decided to move to Oregon.
Although Zach told E! News in May 2022 that things were "all good" between the family members, viewers of the show are wondering if that's really the case.
As seen in a clip from an episode of Little People, Big World that aired on June 7, 2022, Matt attempted to put the past behind him with a peace offering: a lawnmower. In one confessional, Matt says, "Maybe the mower can help begin that process of saying, 'Hey! Let's move on.'"
However, Zach has different ideas, saying in his own confessional, "It's nice that my dad brought the lawnmower, but the relationship is still tense. It's not like what it was."
Although there have been fights between father and son before, Zach also details why this one is so significant. He says, "I'm just at this age now, where it's like, 'No! I'm not gonna just turn around again. It's not gonna be the same.'" Previously, Zach said that he felt that his father was telling him he wasn't good enough or capable enough to manage the north end of the farm, which hurt his feelings.
However, by the end of the episode, things have taken a turn for the better, and Zach shows Matt around his new property in Washington. Matt admits he feels proud of his son for creating something entirely for himself, saying, "I couldn't help but see the excitement in his voice. It reminded me of the excitement I had 30 years ago when I started building the farm."
Hopefully, Matt visiting Zach is the beginning of a much-needed repair to their relationship. Fans will have to keep watching to see what happens!
New episodes of Little People, Big World air on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST or through Discovery Plus.