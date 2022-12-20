You Can Now Book a Stay at the Roloff Farms' Farmhouse — Here's How

Matt explained that companies had approached him about using the property as a short-term rental (like an AirBnB). Ultimately, he decided to partner with iTrip Vacations.

He added: "Fees will be determined by demand and seasons. More information will be forthcoming soon … but needless to say we are scrambling hard behind the scenes (plus running the busy pumpkin patch) to convert (re-furnish) the home to be ready for its first guests. At this point … we are not live yet but working [feverously] to get it ready before year end."