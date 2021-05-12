Does Tori Roloff Suffer a Miscarriage on Season 22 of 'Little People, Big World'?

The TLC show Little People, Big World has featured the Roloff family and their family farm in Oregon's Helvetia area for over 20 seasons, and viewers have not yet become bored with their farm shenanigans and family strife. It's hard to believe that all four of the Roloff children are now all grown up and have married their significant others, and the oldest twins, Zach and Jeremy, both have small children.

Even though Matt and Amy Roloff have divorced — and some of their children are no longer participating in the reality series — Little People, Big World just keeps on going. The show first aired in 2006, and despite behind-the-scenes issues (including an allegation made last year by Jacob Roloff that he had been molested as a child by a producer on the show), it will be returning for Season 22. Fans of the series were quite sad to hear about the demise of Matt and Amy Roloff's marriage.

However, viewers did watch as the two of them tried to navigate the waters after divorcing, and even though it hasn't been smooth sailing, they're powering through. Recently Tori and Zach Roloff publically announced some rather devastating news, and fans wonder if it happened during Season 22 of Little People, Big World. Will she and her husband talk about it on camera? The new season will for sure be filled with ups and downs as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in quarantine with the rest of the country.

When did Tori Roloff have her miscarriage?

On March 13, Tori took to her Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a miscarriage. The 30-year-old posted a photo with cross-stitch that illustrated her, Zach, 15-month-old Lilah Ray, and 3-year-old Jackson Kyle, beside a depiction of Jesus holding the baby they lost. Under the creation sat a positive pregnancy test.

Tori captioned the photo with, "We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby No. 3, and we couldn't wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at eight weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier. I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

She continued the lengthy post by saying, "Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day. I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you're not alone."

Tori and Zach started shooting again for the new season of Little People, Big World just days after they opened up about their pregnancy loss, so we assume the couple will discuss the miscarriage on Season 22. We wish nothing but the best for Tori, Zach, and their family. We can't wait to see what's new with the Roloffs in the upcoming season.