Amy Roloff's Wedding Probably Won't Be at the Family Farm — Will It Be on TV?

Whether or not Amy's wedding is televised on Little People, Big World, Amy and Chris are open to the idea of her ex attending the wedding with his girlfriend as guests. Though right now, it could go either way.

In April 2020, Amy and Chris spoke to Us Weekly about inviting Matt and Caryn to their wedding, and while Chris said, "They're welcome if they'd like to come," Amy added that they wouldn't want Matt and Caryn to attend their wedding out of obligation.