Zach and Tori Roloff Understand Their Son's Health Better Than Almost Anyone

Zach and Tori Roloff Understand Their Son's Health Better Than Almost AnyoneBy Chrissy Bobic
Jun. 1 2021, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Fans of Little People, Big World have watched Zach and Tori Roloff learn what it's like to parent two children with achondroplasia, the form of dwarfism that Zach himself has. And when it comes to their son, Jackson Roloff, they have plenty to keep an eye on, which neither Zach nor Tori is shy about sharing with cameras.
Ahead of the June 1, 2021 episode of Little People, Big World, Tori and Zach discussed in a clip their concerns over their son's legs and the fact that they were starting to bow out a bit. To them, it meant potential surgeries in the 4-year-old's future. And, since Zach had dealt with leg surgeries of his own as a kid, Tori explained in the clip that she planned to keep an eye on their son's development.
But did Jackson Roloff have surgery on his legs?
Because Jackson might still be on the younger side for surgery to correct his slightly bowed legs, it doesn't look like he has had any surgery just yet. Tori and Zach do seem open to a procedure if doctors call for it, but Tori is adamant that they do everything they can to ensure he doesn't need multiple leg surgeries like Zach had to undergo as a kid himself.
"I think with Jackson's legs, it's mostly just like, I don't want it to get to a point where he's hurting because I'm pretty sure it's gonna have to be dealt with at some point in his life and I just want to make sure that we're ready to move on it," Tori said in the Little People, Big World clip.
She also told Zach in the clip that she didn't want to "let it go too far." So although Jackson still hasn't had any surgeries on his legs, the couple is being diligent in keeping an eye on his growth.
Zach Roloff had multiple leg surgeries of his own.
Because Zach underwent two major leg surgeries as a kid to help his own leg development, Tori is wary of any health problems her own children might face. Zach explained on Little People, Big World that he had to have two surgeries at different points in his childhood which resulted in painful physical therapy. Zach did go on to play soccer and even coach a team, but he had difficulties that aren't lost on Tori.
Luckily for Tori, despite her ongoing concerns for her children's health, Zach has been able to remain calm where she can't, given his own experience with health problems growing up. He said in another episode of Little People, Big World that, even though Tori was worried when their daughter Lilah Roloff wouldn't stop throwing up, he found it easier to remain calm.
"I've dealt with a lot more medical issues growing up, and so I think when these situations come up, I'm able to be more calm about it and Tori maybe doesn't have that experience," Zach said.
Despite any stress or worry the couple might face regarding both of their kids' health, they seem to at least be able to lean on each other.
Watch Little People, Big World on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.