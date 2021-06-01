Zach and Tori Roloff Understand Their Son's Health Better Than Almost Anyone

Because Jackson might still be on the younger side for surgery to correct his slightly bowed legs, it doesn't look like he has had any surgery just yet. Tori and Zach do seem open to a procedure if doctors call for it, but Tori is adamant that they do everything they can to ensure he doesn't need multiple leg surgeries like Zach had to undergo as a kid himself.

"I think with Jackson's legs, it's mostly just like, I don't want it to get to a point where he's hurting because I'm pretty sure it's gonna have to be dealt with at some point in his life and I just want to make sure that we're ready to move on it," Tori said in the Little People, Big World clip.

She also told Zach in the clip that she didn't want to "let it go too far." So although Jackson still hasn't had any surgeries on his legs, the couple is being diligent in keeping an eye on his growth.