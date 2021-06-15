Roloff Farms Is as Successful as Ever and Pumpkin Season Is Still a Huge Hit

There's a reason why Roloff Farms has been the Roloff family's source of income for so many years. When the family isn't hosting private tours or organizing the yearly pumpkin season, they are welcoming guests to rent out portions of the property for weddings.

There's an outdoor space for small weddings of up to 25 people total, and you can even book space on the farm for other small private events.

There's little that Matt hasn't thought of to get use out of Roloff Farms.