Amy Roloff Doesn't Want the Awkwardness of Having an Ex at Her Wedding

When news broke of Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff's divorce, fans of Little People, Big World wondered how the show could go on without the husband-wife duo at the farm's helm. But go on it did, and now, the two are co-existing at Roloff Farms and within their family, despite any issues that might still linger between them. They also still star on the show together, even if things aren't always easy.

When it comes to the topic of Amy's wedding to fiancé Chris Marek, however, things aren't too cut and dry.