Who Bought the Roloff Family Farm? It Won't Be a Roloff, That's for Sure

As the drama with Roloff Farms continued to play out in Season 23 of Little People, Big World, fans of the TLC learned the "big house" and surrounding acreage was officially listed for sale. The listing went live on May 1, 2022, and as viewers watched Matt set out that "for sale" sign on the property, many have likely wondered: Who bought the Roloff family farm? Has it sold yet?

Keep reading to learn the latest.