'Little People, Big World' Has Been Airing Since 2006 — How Old Are the Roloffs Now?
When Little People, Big World first started airing on TLC, Matt and Amy Roloff were married with four kids at home. Flash-forward to 2022, and pretty much everything has changed about their lives. Matt and Amy are now divorced, Amy is married to Chris Marek, Matt is dating Caryn Chandler, and the Roloff kids are full-fledged adults with families of their own. Not to mention, there's the recent drama involving Matt selling a portion of Roloff Farms.
So how old is the LPBW cast now? Keep reading to learn more about the Roloffs family members' ages in 2022.
'Little People, Big World' cast: What are their ages now?
When a family has been filming for a reality TV series for more than 16 years, viewers tend to form a deep connection with its cast members — especially if they started off as children. When Season 1, Episode 1 of Little People, Big World introduced the Roloff kids to TLC viewers, Zach and Jeremy were 15, Molly was 11, and Jacob was only 8. But how old are they today?
How old is Matt Roloff — and what is Caryn Chandler's age?
Matt Roloff was born on Oct. 7, 1961 — which means he's currently 60 and turns 61 in 2022. His girlfriend Caryn Chandler was born on March 15, 1969, which means she's currently 53.
How old is Amy Roloff? What is Chris Marek's age?
Amy Roloff was born on Sept. 17, 1964, which means she is currently 57 and turns 58 later in 2022. Meanwhile, her husband Chris Marek was born on Aug. 10, 1962. That makes him 59, soon to be 60 in 2022.
How old is Zach Roloff? What is Tori Roloff's age?
Zach Roloff was born on May 10, 1990, which means he's currently 32 years old. His wife Tori Roloff was born on May 3, 1991, making her 31 years old in 2022.
Together, Zach and Tori have three children: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. Jackson was born on May 12, 2017, which means he's currently 5 years old; Lilah was born on Nov. 19, 2019, which means she's she's 2; and Josiah was born on April 30, 2022.
How old are Jeremy and Audrey Roloff?
Although he is average height, Jeremy Roloff is actually Zach's twin brother. He was born on May 10, 1990, making him 32 years old in 2022. Zach's wife Audrey Roloff was born on July 19, 1991, which means she's currently 31.
So far, Jeremy and Audrey have three kids: Ember, Bode, and Radley. Ember was born on Sept. 10, 2017, which means she turns 5 in 2022; Bode was born on Jan. 8, 2020, which means he's 2; and Radley was born on Nov. 8, 2021, which means he turns 1 in 2022.
How old is Molly Roloff?
Molly Roloff was born on Sept. 17, 1993, making her 28 years old in 2022. Because Molly and husband Joel Silvius do not appear on Little People, Big World, and instead prefer to live their lives away from cameras, it's unclear at this time how old he is.
How old is Jacob Roloff? What about his wife Isabel Roloff?
Jacob Roloff no longer appears on LPBW either. He was born on Jan. 17, 1997, making him 25 years old in 2022. Meanwhile, his wife Isabel Roloff was born Feb. 19, 1996, which means she's currently 26. They welcomed a son named Mateo on Dec. 4, 2021, meaning he turns 1 in 2022.
Catch new episodes of Little People, Big World Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.