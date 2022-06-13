Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Just Bought a $1.5 Million House on a Farm — See Photos Here

Those who have been keeping up with the Roloff Farms drama on Little People, Big World know a lot has happened in recent years with the property. After Amy sold her shares to ex-husband Matt, most assumed he would turn around and sell part of the farm to his kids, so the family legacy of pumpkin season could live on.

Unfortunately, Matt could not come to an agreement on a price with his sons, Zach and Jeremy Roloff. So he listed the farmhouse and surrounding acreage for sale for $4 million.