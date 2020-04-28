What Does Jeremy Roloff Do for a Living? He and Audrey Juggle Many Projects

Fans of Little People, Big World were pretty bummed when Jeremy and Audrey Roloff decided to leave the TLC series in 2018. The couple was a fan favorite, after all, and they had only just begun their journey as parents; viewers wanted more. Not to mention, Jeremy and Audrey were turning down a sizable paycheck from TLC. This loss of income has caused viewers to wonder: What does Jeremy Roloff do for a living?

These days, Jeremy and Audrey are busier than ever. Not only are they juggling a number of projects that generate income for their family, but they recently welcomed their second child — making them parents of two. Ember, 2, and their newborn son, Bode, definitely keep Jeremy and Audrey on their toes as they continue to pursue their business endeavors.

Let's take a closer look at what Jeremy Roloff does for a living since parting ways with Little People, Big World, shall we?