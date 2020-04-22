How Did Zach and Tori Roloff Meet? Their Love Story Is Seriously the Sweetest

Although Zach and Tori weren't Instagram official until 2012, they actually started dating back in 2010. Tori started working for the Roloff family farm — which is located near Hillsboro, Colo. — during the 2010 pumpkin season when she and Zach first met. At that point, Zach had "never really dated before," or so he told People in 2017.

It was actually one of Tori's coworkers who told her that Zach was crushing hard for her, but that Zach didn't think he had a chance. Except, it turned out Tori liked Zach, too. “Tori brought me out of my shell and made me more social,” Zach told the publication. “She gave me confidence.”

“Our first date lasted five hours, and we’ve been together ever since," Tori told People.

Awww!