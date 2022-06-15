Matt Roloff of 'Little People, Big World' May Have Fallen out With His Sons About the Family Farm
Fans of the TLC show Little People, Big World have been following the show's family of little people, the Roloffs, since 2006. Matt, along with his now ex-wife Amy, star in the series along with their three children and five grandkids. Over the years, there has been all kinds of drama, but Matt in particular has had some trouble with the law. Not only has he been charged with more than one DUI, but it also looks like there's some tension in the family that will unfold on the show.
How many DUIs has Matt Roloff gotten?
According to The Sun, the patriarch of the Roloff family has gotten two DUIs. The first one was issued in 2003 when swerved off the road and into a ditch. He was said to be drunk behind the wheel and was arrested. Instead of jail time, he agreed to an alcohol diversion program. Once that was completed, the charges were dropped.
Years later, in 2007, Matt was pulled over by the Washington County Sheriff's Deputy and charged with his second DUI. The officer said that Matt was driving outside of the designated lines while he was leaving a bar's parking lot. Although he was there, a witness said they didn't see him drink.
In addition, Matt defended himself by saying he was having difficulty controlling his car, an SUV, because of pedal and brake extensions that didn't fit him. They were installed for Amy. He plead not guilty to this DUI charge and was acquitted.
There has been drama with the Roloff farm.
The Roloff family farm has been in the family for decades, but in May 2022, Matt posted on Instagram that he would be selling it. "Today, 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale, including our original family home and bright red barn," he said in the post's caption. Letting go of something that is such a large part of someone's family can take a big emotional toll on anyone, so this might be a sign that there's drama behind the scenes.
In previous seasons of Little People, Big World, Matt's eldest sons, Zach and Jeremy, had been open about wanting to buy and take over the family farm, so many are wondering why Matt wouldn't sell the land and keep it in the family. Plus, in the teaser for Season 22, Zach says that there's tension between him and his dad.
In her own Instagram post in June 2022, Jeremy's wife Audrey announced that they bought their own farm. "We’ve got a lot of work to do to bring our vision to life, but Jer and I are excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality,' she said in the caption.
For a lot of fans, this makes them wonder even more why Matt didn't work something out with his kids to keep the Roloff farm in the family. However, people in his Instagram comments have been saying for a while that he isn't a good father to his kids thanks to the issues the family has had on the show over the years.
You can watch Little People, Big World on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST and on Discovery Plus.