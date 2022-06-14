'Little People, Big World' Hinted at a "Loss," but Was There a Death in the Family?

On Jan. 5, 2022, Matt took to Instagram to share that a chicken barn at Roloff Farms had caught on fire.

"Yesterday we dodged a bullet with our 110 year old sweet building," Matt wrote. "Thanks to my buddy Ty — who every year pushes me to have as many up to date fire extinguishers on @rolofffarms, as we can fit in all the barns and structures — AND the quick reactions of our farmhand Jason, we saved the barn."