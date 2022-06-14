'Little People, Big World' Hinted at a "Loss," but Was There a Death in the Family?
Those who have been watching Little People, Big World since it first premiered in 2006 have basically watched Amy and Matt's four children grow up on their screens. So the thought of harm coming to someone in the Roloff family would be quite alarming to fans of the TLC series. But has there been a death on Little People, Big World? Let's take a closer look at an online rumor that has viewers concerned.
Was there a death in 'Little People, Big World'?
For starters, no, none of the Roloffs have died. So LPBW fans can rest assured that Amy and Chris, Matt and Caryn, Zach and Tori, Jeremy and Audrey, Jacob and Isabel, and Molly and Joel are all fine and well today.
A misleading Facebook ad claimed a "sudden loss" hit 'Little People, Big World.'
In early 2022, LPBW fans may have come across a Facebook ad that read: "“The Sudden Loss That Hit ‘Little People, Big World." However, per Snopes, this ad linked to a slideshow-type article that claimed to reveal some new death or "shocking truth" — but merely provided a lengthy history of the Roloff family.
A barn caught fire at Roloff Farms, and it was teased on 'LPBW.'
On Jan. 5, 2022, Matt took to Instagram to share that a chicken barn at Roloff Farms had caught on fire.
"Yesterday we dodged a bullet with our 110 year old sweet building," Matt wrote. "Thanks to my buddy Ty — who every year pushes me to have as many up to date fire extinguishers on @rolofffarms, as we can fit in all the barns and structures — AND the quick reactions of our farmhand Jason, we saved the barn."
He went on to explain that at around 10 a.m., he woke up to a commotion and smoke pouring out of the sides of the chicken barn. The flames were 6 feet high and :spread along one of the interior walls," according to Matt. Luckily, the chickens had already gone out for the day a few hours earlier.
"Between all the hands on the farm and the quick response of our local fire department the barn is saved," Matt wrote. "Only some interior damage. Fire was caused by a light falling to the floor. Likely happened when all the chickens rush to get out their automatic door in the morning … No chickens were injured in the event."
Amy Roloff's mother died in 2019.
Just two weeks after Amy and Chris became engaged. Amy's mother Patricia Knight died.
“The last two weeks have been a roller coaster ride. Happy and sad. Chris asked me to marry him and I couldn’t be happier,” Amy wrote via Instagram in October 2019. “So sad because a few days later my father told me mom was in the hospital and a day later my sister told me mom had passed away. She died on the 24th. My heart broke, I cried and sadness came upon me. I didn’t know what emotions to feel.”
Amy's dog died in late 2021.
In November 2021, Amy's dog Felix suddenly became ill and died shortly afterward. “He’s only just a little older than five years,” she told producers on Little People, Big World. “Just thought we’d have a little more time with him.” Amy also took to Instagram to share the news with fans and write a tribute to Felix.
Tori Roloff suffered a miscarriage in March 2021.
Another semi-recent loss involving the Little People, Big World family happened in early 2021 when Tori suffered a miscarriage with what would have been her and Zach's third child. They went on to get pregnant again, and welcomed baby No. 3 — a son named Josiah — on April 30, 2022.
Although the Roloff family has experienced some recent losses, thankfully all of the LPBW stars are alive and well today.
Catch new episodes of Little People, Big World Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.