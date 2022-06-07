Jacob and Isabel Roloff Share a Beautiful Life With Their Son, Away From 'LPBW' Cameras

Those who have been tuning into Little People, Big World, since it premiered in 2006 know Matt and Amy's youngest son Jacob Roloff hasn't appeared on the TLC series since he opted out in 2016. Instead, the youngest Roloff sibling has enjoyed a much more private life. What viewers (who don't follow the Roloffs via social media) might not know is that today, Jacob is a married man and a father.

So who is Isabel Roloff? Keep reading to learn more about Jacob's wife and their baby.