What Is Amy Roloff's Net Worth After 'Little People, Big World'?
A career in reality television has taken Amy Roloff quite far. She’s doing well for herself financially since Little People, Big World premiered — and she has the net worth to prove it. Amy’s marriage to Matt Roloff fell apart, but the divorce wasn’t something that kept her down for long.
She’s now happily married to someone new. Based on her social media posts, she’s moved on with her life and loves staying busy. Here’s an update on Amy and where her net worth currently stands.
TLC is one of the biggest networks for reality television. Little People, Big World premiered in 2006 with Amy as one of the leading cast members. When the show first started, she was still married to Matt Roloff.
A camera crew has been following them and their children for years, capturing candid moments of their lives with dwarfism. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amy is currently worth $6 million.
Amy Roloff
Reality TV star, author, motivational speaker
Net worth: $6 million
Birth name: Amy Jo Knight
Birthday: September 17, 1962
Birthplace: Michigan, U.S.
Spouse: Matthew Roloff (m. 1987; div. 2016) Chris Marek (m. 2021)
Children: 4
Her time with TLC is a huge reason why she has such an impressive net worth. Little People, Big World has gone on for 23 seasons so far, despite the fact that Amy and Matt got divorced.
They've both moved on with new partners and the show has continued airing anyway. As of now, Amy’s salary per episode or season of the show hasn’t been made public. It's safe to assume she’s earning a pretty penny for spending time in front of TLC’s camera crew though.
What does Amy Roloff do for a living? These are some of her other money making ventures.
Amy’s fans can purchase merchandise that she sells on her official website, Amyjoroloff.com. The site sells hardware, hoodies, coffee mugs, t-shirts, and more. Some of the edible items she sells include classic chocolate fudge packs, coffee blends, and variety packs.
If you want to be able to cook a meal looking like Amy, there are a handful of aprons you can purchase as well. Amy is also a published author! Her first cookbook was released in 2012 titled Short and Simple Family Recipes. In 2019, she released an autobiography called A Little Me.
She also has two recipe books available for digital download on her official website. Fans of Amy who want to book her for an event as a motivational speaker can also do so through her website. According to her site, some of the subjects Amy enjoys speaking about include diversity, faith, courage, and business. She’s also comfortable talking about her parenting experiences and what it means to take the reins in the second act of your life.
The Sun reported that Matt paid $975,000 to Amy to buy her out of her Roloff Farms share. Matt and Amy once shared the farm together, but after divorcing, they chose to avoid being in business. Interestingly enough, Amy still lives pretty close to the farm despite no longer having any stake in it.
Catch new episodes of Little People, Big World every Tuesday at 8PM ET on TLC.