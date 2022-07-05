Did 'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Have an Affair With Caryn Chandler?

From Amy's perspective, she was most definitely cheated on. In March 2019, she told fans during a Facebook live session (per In Touch Weekly), “We had someone that worked for us for a very long time on our farm. And I believe, and this is all from my perspective — that there was more than just friends going on. I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well.”

Additionally, Amy wrote in her 2019 memoir A Little Me (per Cheat Sheet): "I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated." She added: "I’ve never felt so alone, hurt, and betrayed in my life”