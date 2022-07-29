Tytyana Miller: The ‘Growing up Hip Hop’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
Actress and reality star Tytyana Miller appeared on WeTv’s Growing Up Hip Hop alongside her father, Master P. During her time on the show, the rapper's daughter publicly discussed her battle with mental health and substance abuse issues. Soon, many reality TV viewers applauded her vulnerability and the love she shared with her eight siblings.
Tragically, on May 29, 2022, Master P revealed on Instagram that Tytyana had died at age 29. Her brother, Romeo Miller, also confirmed the news on his social media platforms. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana," he wrote. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve."
"We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister," he added. "Love on your loved ones, life is short."
Since Tytyana's passing, reports have surfaced about what happened. In July 2022, Master P shared Tytyana’s cause of death and how he plans to honor his daughter’s memory.
What was Tytyana Miller’s cause of death?
TMZ was the first to report that police discovered drug paraphernalia at the scene of Tytyana’s death, although no actual substances were present at the time. The outlet stated that Tytyana could have already ingested something fatal, but a toxicology report would take weeks to reveal results.
During a interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Master P confirmed that Tytyana’s cause of death was an accidental overdose. Before her death, the No Limit CEO said his daughter was trying to get “on the right track” after nearly a decade of drug addiction. He also stated that Tytyana was working on a book about her mental health issues before she died.
“It’s hard,” Master P said. “Coming from where I come from, coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids, and that was the mission. I feel like, going to my daughter’s funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral.”
Master P wants to honor Tytyana’s memory by turning his “pain into passion.”
Master P also shared how he plans to keep Tytyana’s memory alive. On CBS Mornings, he said he chose to take action, hoping other families won’t experience the same grief.
“I’m gonna turn my pain into passion,” he declared. I’m gonna turn it into a purpose because I can’t get my daughter back,” he added. “I love her and think about her every day, and it took me and my family to go through something that I just can’t stop thinking about, but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids.”