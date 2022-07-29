Tytyana Miller: The ‘Growing up Hip Hop’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed

Tragically, on May 29, 2022, Master P revealed on Instagram that Tytyana had died at age 29. Her brother, Romeo Miller, also confirmed the news on his social media platforms. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana," he wrote. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve."

"We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister," he added. "Love on your loved ones, life is short."