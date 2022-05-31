Tytyana Miller, Master P's Daughter, Leaves Behind Multiple Siblings

The number of Master P’s children has multiplied like the mogul’s business ventures. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Master P is a father of nine children — five sons and four daughters.

According to The Sun, Master P shares nine children with three baby mamas. Master P’s oldest, Romeo, was born in August 1989.

Vercy, Master P’s second oldest, was born in July 1991. Vercy has gained popularity as an actor, producer, and part-time DJ, according to the outlet.