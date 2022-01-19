Master P Pled Guilty to Tax Violation in 2004 — What Happened to His Masters?

In 2004, Master P pled guilty to tax violation after failing to file a corporate tax return for one of his ventures, Bout It Incorporated.

By that point, Master P oversaw several business projects, including No Limit Records, the popular record label that grew out of a record store he and his then-wife, Sonya Miller, founded in Durham, Calif. Wack 100 was likely alluding to the supposed outcomes of the legal proceedings that took place back in 2004.