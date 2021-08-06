Wack 100 and 21 Savage Came to Verbal Blows During an Argument With Tekashi 6ix9ine on Clubhouse

The social audio app Clubhouse has become a hot spot for celebrities, fans, and brands to have open discussions with thousands of people at a time. Things sometimes get testy on the app, though, as a recent discussion with 21 Savage , Tekashi 6ix9ine, and artist manager Wack 100 proves.

So, why do 21 Savage and Wack 100 have beef? Get comfortable as we spill the tea.

As the room discussed controversial topics in hip-hop, 21 Savage shared his opinion about gangsters supporting or surrounding themselves with rats (aka snitches). And after calling out Wack 100 (real name: Cash Jones), listeners witnessed the verbal spat worsen over time.

21 Savage and Wack 100 have beef because the Atlanta native called the artist manager a “fake gangster.”

Things between 21 Savage (real name: Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) and Wack 100 are on shaky ground after the Atlanta native called out the artist manager for his connection to Tekashi 6ix9ine. In hip-hop, artists are said to live by a certain code: Gangsters don't associate with rats.

On August 5, 2021, 21 Savage, Wack 100, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and many others were having a conversation about the topic. Wack 100 invited 21 Savage to speak, and things slowly escalated as the rapper shared his opinion.

21 called Wack “lame” for associating with Tekashi 6ix9ine. "’OK, so when you say 'lame' — cause y'all lingo is a little different — what do you mean by I'm lame?’” Wack said. “What do you mean? "Like I don't agree with it," 21 said. "I just feel like a gangster and a rat can't agree on anything in life. I don't give a damn how right a [n-word] is."

Keep in mind, this comes as 21 Savage has dissed rats in his music. At one point, fans believed he was specifically calling out Tekashi 6ix9ine in the track "Snitches & Rats." Wack then asked if a gangster and a rat should communicate and 21 explained that they shouldn’t because of the industry they’re all in. 21 went on to speak about comments Wack made about how the rapper should handle seeing Tekashi 6ix9ine in the club.

This what Wack 100 @Akademiks tekashi look like 🤣🤣🤣 3 fukn clowns, pic.twitter.com/CcoXcQzHHz — NC’sOwn (@TarHeelBoy_910_) August 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

Wack 100 a self proclaimed gangster and 6ix9ine are hanging out together and now targeting 21 Savage. 21 don’t even talk to them. pic.twitter.com/r5CJjwjWNi — Qᴜᴇᴇɴ ᴏғ Aᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀ (@KorySKirk) August 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

As the argument escalated, it was revealed that 21 and Tekashi 6ix9ine had a phone conversation in the past. Once Wack questioned 21 about why the conversation happened in the first place — since gangsters and rats shouldn’t communicate — things went from zero to 100.

"[N-word], ask him why he is talking the way he is talking," 21 told Wack. "Man, I’m not going to do the fake gangster s--t on Clubhouse." Wack then proceeded to threaten 21 as Tekashi 6ix9ine egged him on.



