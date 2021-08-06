Wack 100 and 21 Savage Came to Verbal Blows During an Argument With Tekashi 6ix9ine on Clubhouse

Wack 100 and 21 Savage Came to Verbal Blows During an Argument With Tekashi 6ix9ine on ClubhouseBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 6 2021, Published 1:39 p.m. ET
The social audio app Clubhouse has become a hot spot for celebrities, fans, and brands to have open discussions with thousands of people at a time. Things sometimes get testy on the app, though, as a recent discussion with 21 Savage, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and artist manager Wack 100 proves.
As the room discussed controversial topics in hip-hop, 21 Savage shared his opinion about gangsters supporting or surrounding themselves with rats (aka snitches). And after calling out Wack 100 (real name: Cash Jones), listeners witnessed the verbal spat worsen over time.
So, why do 21 Savage and Wack 100 have beef? Get comfortable as we spill the tea.
21 Savage and Wack 100 have beef because the Atlanta native called the artist manager a “fake gangster.”
Things between 21 Savage (real name: Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) and Wack 100 are on shaky ground after the Atlanta native called out the artist manager for his connection to Tekashi 6ix9ine.
In hip-hop, artists are said to live by a certain code: Gangsters don't associate with rats.
On August 5, 2021, 21 Savage, Wack 100, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and many others were having a conversation about the topic. Wack 100 invited 21 Savage to speak, and things slowly escalated as the rapper shared his opinion.
21 called Wack “lame” for associating with Tekashi 6ix9ine.
"’OK, so when you say 'lame' — cause y'all lingo is a little different — what do you mean by I'm lame?’” Wack said. “What do you mean?
"Like I don't agree with it," 21 said. "I just feel like a gangster and a rat can't agree on anything in life. I don't give a damn how right a [n-word] is."
Keep in mind, this comes as 21 Savage has dissed rats in his music. At one point, fans believed he was specifically calling out Tekashi 6ix9ine in the track "Snitches & Rats."
Wack then asked if a gangster and a rat should communicate and 21 explained that they shouldn’t because of the industry they’re all in. 21 went on to speak about comments Wack made about how the rapper should handle seeing Tekashi 6ix9ine in the club.
As the argument escalated, it was revealed that 21 and Tekashi 6ix9ine had a phone conversation in the past. Once Wack questioned 21 about why the conversation happened in the first place — since gangsters and rats shouldn’t communicate — things went from zero to 100.
"[N-word], ask him why he is talking the way he is talking," 21 told Wack. "Man, I’m not going to do the fake gangster s--t on Clubhouse."
Wack then proceeded to threaten 21 as Tekashi 6ix9ine egged him on.
"[N-word], I will beat your motherf-------' little a-s, you little bitty a--s boy," Wack said. "I'm not a rapper, [n-word]. I will f--k you up."
“Say less,” 21 responded.
And fans took that to mean that 21 and Wack will hash out their differences in person.
Wack 100 has a known gang affiliation to the Pakoima Piru Bloods gang.
It’s not news that many hip-hop artists and their teams have gang affiliations. From Blueface being a member of the School Yard Crips gang to The Game having ties to the Cedar Block Piru Bloods gang, many artists are down with different sets.
When it comes to Wack, he is a proud affiliate of the Pacoima Piru Bloods gang. Since many hip-hop artists are known to brag about gang affiliations without actually being a member, Wack has always been one to call people out.
In August 2019, Wack got into a verbal spat with YG — who is a member of Tree Top Piru Bloods — over throwing up a different set’s gang sign.
Since Wack is considered to be a dangerous man, fans are worried about what may go down between 21 and Wack in light of their dispute. While fans are hoping that 21 and Wack’s beef can be handled without violence, many believe that it can go either way.