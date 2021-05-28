Here's Why We Won't See Romeo Miller and Master P on Season 6 of 'Growing Up Hip Hop'

WEtv's original docuseries Growing Up Hip Hop has been a fixture on the network for five years. It's a cool reality television show that focuses on the children of hip hop legends as they try to carve a place for themselves in the world with the pressure of constantly being put in the spotlight. Viewers have witnessed their interactions, frequent outbursts, and relationships for five seasons now.

Season 6 of Growing Up Hip Hop debuted on May 20, and the drama content appeared to be just as high as any other season since two fellow cast members got into a verbal spat in the first episode. In the new season, fans saw some of their favorite cast members like Angela Simmons , her sister Vanessa, and the quirky Lil Twist . Other familiar faces who made appearances included Egypt Criss, her fiancé Sam, and her parents Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Anthony "Treach" Criss.

Two faces were absent from the first two episodes, Romeo Miller and Master P , but that comes as no surprise since the two moguls quit the reality show last year. Keep reading to find out exactly why the father and son duo decided to walk away from the series.

With the new season's premiere, there were also some new faces, like Grammy-winning producer Stevie J, who many probably recognize from VH1's Love & Hip Hop franchise. Also new to Season 6 are his kids Savannah and Stevie Jr.

Why did Romeo Miller and Master P quit 'Growing Up Hip Hop'?

For the longest time, reality television shows have been accused of not always depicting what is truly going on in the lives of those that we are watching. Some series have been blamed for twisting the truth and fabricating drama between some of its cast members. Growing Up Hip Hop is one of those shows, and that has everything to do with Romeo Miller and Master P’s controversial exit.

In 2020, Master P took to his Instagram account and shared a video explaining why he and Romeo decided to quit Growing Up Hip Hop after five seasons. His post sent fans, showrunners, and the TV industry into a state of panic. In the caption, P wrote, "I'm only showing you this so next time you’re watching this show you can use your real judgment and see how they flip people's words and change positive moments into negative. This is the reason we quit six months ago."

The hip hop tycoon then revealed that the producers wanted to create a love angle between his son and Angela Simmons for the sake of television on Growing Up Hip Hop. In the clip, viewers can see him arguing with one of the producers, and he tells her, "Why do you want to see them fall in love? There's no love there. She lost her husband, or her boyfriend, or baby daddy. She lost him. He got murdered. She doesn't need another relationship right now."

Master P didn't stop there and took his beef with the producers to TMZ. In an interview, he shared that he feels networks only care about "ratings" and "negative edits." He divulged, "These companies only care about ratings and creating negative edits, short cuts of scenes, focusing on drama for headline clicks and gossip that have been destroying families for years. That's the real reason my son didn't want to talk on camera because he knew that his words would be altered like they did mine."