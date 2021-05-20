Angela Simmons Has a Stalker and Yes, He's Creepy

Fans of Run’s House pretty much grew up with Rev Run’s kids. While we met them by way of their father, the Simmons siblings have become successful in their own right over the years. Diggy Simmons previously joined the cast of grown-ish as a recurring character, and Angela Simmons has evolved into a multi-faceted business owner and mother-of-one. And in the past, she’s caught the eye of several public figures.

Along with Romeo and Bow Wow, Yo Gotti has also attempted to slide into Angela Simmons' DMs. But there’s one man who has been a little too interested in her. In previous episodes of Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela expressed that she had a not-so-secret admirer. But who is Angela Simmons' stalker ?

Who is Angela Simmons’ stalker?

As of today, the identity of Angela Simmons’ stalker remains unknown. Although the mysterious man has made appearances on previous episodes of GUHH, showrunners have taken precautions to ensure that the audience never actually saw his face.

According to Angela, her stalker has kept tabs on her whereabouts since 2016 and even showed up to her home uninvited, not once but on two different occasions. But after four years, last summer, Angela’s brother stepped in to bring his harassment to an end. After Angela’s stalker showed up at an event where she was scheduled to appear, JoJo Simmons confronted him and insisted that he leave his sister alone. He asked, “How does my sister feel stalked by you, brother?”



JoJo continued, "She said you flew all the way from Detroit to show up to her house unannounced. I just need to know, I just want you to know my sister feels unsafe.” The man argued that he was harmless and only wanted to take Angela on a date, but JoJo wasn’t hearing any of it. The eldest Simmons brother threatened that if the man did not stop pursuing his sister, their family would be forced to take legal action.

JoJo later asked Angela’s stalker to leave and we haven’t heard much about him since then, so we’re guessing that her brother’s scare tactics were effective. Her brother’s attempt to protect Angela was understandable, given the fact that she was previously in a toxic relationship with an ex-boyfriend that she refused to name publicly.

