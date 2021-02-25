'Grown-ish's Diggy Simmons Does Not Have a Child, Despite Rumors on Social Media

While it’s clear as day that Diggy likes to keep his private life under wraps, a lot of things can easily become a guessing game in regards to the star. That said, the rumors of Diggy having a child are just that — rumors.

For starters, Diggy has neither confirmed nor denied that he actually got someone pregnant. And while many people are referring to his song as proof, that doesn’t mean that art imitates life in this situation.

After all, there are many rappers that rap about certain topics or situations that they’re not going through firsthand. In a lot of cases, they’re creating songs based on situations that their close friends or family are going through.

Plus, there hasn’t been much talk of the baby rumor outside of the social media world. Diggy has been tight-lipped about dating Chloe and the cheating rumors from the very beginning. So, the only way for us to know for sure if he actually has a baby would be for him to confirm it.

And since his father, Rev Run, along with his siblings, have also been quiet on the issue, we can just chalk this up to being another vicious rumor.