Master P and Baron Davis Are Looking to Buy Reebok — Here's a Look at Their Net Worths

Reebok, the athletic company known for its dad-aesthetic clothing and sneakers, is reportedly up for sale. After being acquired by Adidas in 2005, the brand's parent company announced the decision in October 2020, and it might have some buyers.

Reportedly, rapper Master P and former NBA player Baron Davis are looking to buy the brand. But, what are their net worths in 2020, and will they actually go through with the purchase?