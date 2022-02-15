Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First ChildBy Joseph Allen
Feb. 15 2022, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
Who is Romeo Miller's girlfriend?
Drew Sangster is by all accounts a pretty low-profile person. She has a private Instagram account with under 2,000 followers, and that account also links to Drewyco, which she co-founded. Drewyco sells products for babies and new parents and does so with the goal of providing diapers, wipes, and other basic essentials to at-risk communities across the US.
Given this mission, a portion of all sales to Drewyco will go to a variety of charities focused on children. Drewyco is clearly where a good portion of Drew's energy is consumed, but other than the company, she doesn't have a major online footprint.
The goals of Drewyco are admirable, though, and they suggest that Romeo has found a great partner to spend the rest of his life with, even if she doesn't spend a ton of time posting online.
Romeo waited to announce his daughter's birth.
Although Romeo and Drew were undoubtedly thrilled about their daughter's arrival, Romeo held off on sharing the news until they were sure their daughter was healthy.
"It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey," Romeo wrote in the caption announcing his daughter's birth.
"Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward," the caption continued. "My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy."
Romeo also posted an additional image of his daughter, as well as one of himself when he was a baby, and suggested that they looked almost exactly alike. Clearly, Romeo is thrilled about being a new parent, but he has yet to share the name of his daughter with the public.
Given how private Drew appears to be, it's possible that they may want to keep their daughter's identity hidden for as long as possible.
Following the announcement of his daughter's birth, fans and friends were understandably thrilled, and congratulated Drew and Romeo in the comments under his post.
"IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU ROMEO! You are such a class act and I know a soon to be great father. God is so good and you are so deserving," Keke Palmer wrote in a comment.
"Omggg congrats!!! You’re going to be a great dad. So happy for you guys!" Jazz Anderson added.