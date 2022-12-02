Canadian Body Positivity Influencer Megha Thakur Passes Away at Age 21

Megha Thakur was a breath of fresh air in a social media world that can leave much to be desired. In a medium where users are constantly bombarded by toxic messages, to find an oasis in that desert was rare.

Megha was more than a TikTok star. She was a salve to the cuts that often come from existing in a world that's hyper-focused on looks. She approached body positivity with humor and hope.

Sadly, it was recently announced that Magha had passed away at the age of 21. Here's what we know about Megha Thakur's cause of death.