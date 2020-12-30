Billie Eilish Couldn’t Care Less That She Lost 100K Instagram Followers

Billie Eilish Couldn’t Care Less That She Lost 100K Instagram FollowersBy Katie Garrity
Singer Billie Eilish has had a couple of incredible years. In 2019, she released her hit album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and led her to several Grammy wins. At the beginning of 2020, she was picked to sing the song for the latest James Bond film, which she ended up writing and producing with her brother. She was set to embark on a world tour for her album, but she postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Needless to say, Billie has accumulated quite the fanbase over the last couple of years that has racked her up over 70 million Instagram followers. However, she ended up losing quite a few followers due to some (what some people deemed) inappropriate pictures on her Instagram, including her phone's lock screen. So, what exactly were the pictures of?
Billie Eilish lost 100,000 followers after participating in an Instagram trend, which required her to post her lock screen.
Billie participated in the ever-popular “Post a Picture of” Instagram trend where fans can write in photos they’d like to see shared. In Billie’s case, she was prompted to share her phone's lock screen and then a drawing she was proud of. In both cases, female breasts were featured prominently. Her lock screen was a painting of two nude women with a green hue, and the drawings Billie shared seemed to be a collage of several naked bodies and snakes.
The lock screen was reportedly a painting by David Cheifetz, and featured models Tout d'Lou and Fox Chalker.
Billie then added the caption, "lol i love boobs,” most likely knowing that the images were going to cause some sort of stir. While she may “love boobs,” it seemed that about 100,000 of her followers did not. She appeared to have lost 100,000 Instagram followers, going from 73 million to 72.9 million.
Billie didn’t seem bothered by the loss in follower count.
While some celebrities may have apologized for the images and taken them down, simply because they worried about upsetting a few thousand fans, Billie doubled down on what she posted. Billie took a screenshot of a fan’s tweet explaining how she lost 100K followers and wrote, “LMFAOOO. Y'all babies SMH."
Her outspoken nature shouldn’t be a surprise to fans who have followed her career for some time now. Billie has always spoken up about body positivity. She’s been an outspoken advocate for not allowing others to have any sort of say in how she looks or what she wears.
When a photo of her in a tank top went viral, she opened up to Vanity Fair about how the world talking about her body made her feel. "There's this picture of me running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top," she told Vanity Fair. "And people were like, 'Damn, Billie got fat!' And I’m like, 'Nope, this is how I look, you've just never seen it before!'"
Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on Billie’s photo sharing.
Most fans were in disbelief about the fact that people were really upset that Billie posted nude drawings. One fan wrote, “They said you lost fans on Instagram because of some boobs. Perhaps those fans are being magically replaced with fans that do. I love them and mine too. I’m a fan now because of some tits. Nice drawings.”
Another fan questioned Billie’s sexuality due to her comment about loving the female anatomy. “I know Billie Eilish says she’s straight but there’s NO WAY she’s straight. No straight girl has ever doodled boobs. All the bi / gay girls I know? We’ve been drawing boobs since 8th grade. Please just come out, it’s okay I promise,” they wrote.