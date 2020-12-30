Billie Eilish Couldn’t Care Less That She Lost 100K Instagram Followers

Singer Billie Eilish has had a couple of incredible years. In 2019, she released her hit album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and led her to several Grammy wins. At the beginning of 2020, she was picked to sing the song for the latest James Bond film, which she ended up writing and producing with her brother. She was set to embark on a world tour for her album, but she postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Needless to say, Billie has accumulated quite the fanbase over the last couple of years that has racked her up over 70 million Instagram followers. However, she ended up losing quite a few followers due to some (what some people deemed) inappropriate pictures on her Instagram, including her phone's lock screen . So, what exactly were the pictures of?

Billie then added the caption, "lol i love boobs,” most likely knowing that the images were going to cause some sort of stir. While she may “love boobs,” it seemed that about 100,000 of her followers did not. She appeared to have lost 100,000 Instagram followers, going from 73 million to 72.9 million.

Billie participated in the ever-popular “Post a Picture of” Instagram trend where fans can write in photos they’d like to see shared. In Billie’s case, she was prompted to share her phone's lock screen and then a drawing she was proud of. In both cases, female breasts were featured prominently. Her lock screen was a painting of two nude women with a green hue, and the drawings Billie shared seemed to be a collage of several naked bodies and snakes.

Billie didn’t seem bothered by the loss in follower count.

While some celebrities may have apologized for the images and taken them down, simply because they worried about upsetting a few thousand fans, Billie doubled down on what she posted. Billie took a screenshot of a fan’s tweet explaining how she lost 100K followers and wrote, “LMFAOOO. Y'all babies SMH."

Her outspoken nature shouldn’t be a surprise to fans who have followed her career for some time now. Billie has always spoken up about body positivity. She’s been an outspoken advocate for not allowing others to have any sort of say in how she looks or what she wears.

