Lizzo Just Facilitated the Ultimate Fan Moment by Giving Her AMA Dress Away to a TikTok Follower

In a video of her own, Lizzo explained why she was unable to send the exact dress that Aurielle had requested.

"I was so emotional and drunk the night of the Emmys that I completed destroyed my dress," she told fans. "I ripped it literally during my speech. So I had to think fast. My AMAs dress was really similar to my Emmys dress and just as cute, honestly. So I found it in my storage, got it cleaned and shipped it out."

She also said that Aurielle "looked absolutely beautiful" in the dress.