Barbie Ferreira Announced Her Decision to Leave 'Euphoria' on Instagram

"There is definitely some beef with Sam Levinson and Barbie Ferreira because it’s a bit fishy she's getting 12 seconds of screen time each episode," tweeted @leoprincesstea.

"Yup, pretty sure those 'rumors' about Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson's beef weren't rumors after all. I feel like there's going to be a tell-all in the near future about what went on behind the scenes of Euphoria, and it's going to be brutal," tweeted @shahartley.