Dax Shepard and Kate Hudson Used to Date, and Apparently "It Got Hot Fast"

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are one of our favorite couples in Hollywood. The hilarious duo have been married since 2013 and currently have two daughters together.

But before Dax became acquainted with the Good Place star in 2007, he actually dated a few other big names in Hollywood. Keep reading to learn more about the other women he was romantically involved with before Kristen Bell.

12 years ago today I came out of my last toxic, life threatening stupor. I now have a wife & babies & some self-esteem #gratitude #promises

After things ended with Briegh, he was also linked to Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski and actress Kate Hudson . While very little information is known about his relationship with Tara, Dax and Kate have shared details about their short-lived romance.

In 2004, Dax started getting help for his problems. "I just loved to get f---ed up — drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything. Mostly my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine," he previously revealed to Playboy .

On a 2018 episode of his podcast Armchair Expert , Dax spoke with Ashton Kutcher about Ashton's divorce from Demi Moore. After Ashton spilled his tea, Dax revealed that he joined AA after his breakup with Briegh. He also shared that he had apologized to her so often in recent years that she asked him to please stop focusing on the negative memories.

Dax dated Briegh Morrison in the early 2000s. Not much is known about her, but according to IMDb , she was a crew assistant on the 2008 film Pride and Glory. Details of their relationship remain scarce; however, Dax did share that their breakup caused him to reassess his romantic relationships and lifestyle choices.

Dax Shepard and Kate Hudson's relationship started out as a joke.

In 2019, Dax spoke with Kate during an episode of Armchair Expert, where they discussed their former relationship. The A-listers confirmed that had first met in the early 2000s at actor Tobey Maguire’s house, but were both coupled off at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

But in 2007, they were both single and decided to meet up for dinner. “While we were there, we said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we came out holding hands and I was your new boyfriend?’” Dax recalled during the episode. “We were just pals. … And then we added, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if her new boyfriend didn’t wear a shirt at Nobu?’” he continued. Their plan worked accordingly. That night Kate and a shirtless Dax were photographed as the media started to speculate.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, their little stunt actually brought them closer and they began hanging out more “Then I wanted to have sex with him,” Kate said. “It was like the perfect move.” She continued to note that they were “super compatible” and “laughed [their] asses off” together, but their relationship ended because they were “in different places in our life.”

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Dax also revealed that he felt “less than” Kate during their relationship. “I think I was just in the point where I was not gonna get hired for movies anymore — I had a bunch that didn’t work — and I’m like, ‘I don’t f---ing know what’s next’ and you were at that time making the most you ever made and having the most opportunity.”