Where Does Tina Turner Live Now? She Hasn't Lived in the U.S. For Decades

Tina says that she left America for two good reasons: her music and her man. In the Larry King interview, she said that she left America because of the good things that were available to her abroad. "I have left America because my success was in another country and my boyfriend was in another country." She specifies that her album "Private Dancer" was her first big success in England. She says her success in the U.K. was "hugely" different than in America.

In the interview, Tina clarifies that she pays U.S. taxes and she has family here. She also says that in the U.S., she's not as big as Madonna. When Larry says she's a "superstar" in America, she quickly comes back with, "Not as big as Madonna. I'm as big as Madonna in Europe. I'm as big as, in some places, the Rolling Stones."

Later she says that she lived in England for a few years, but she didn't stay there. She's moved to a few countries over the years, including France and Germany.