Tina Turner Senses Her Late Son Craig Turner Is in a “Good Place”

Talking to BBC News about Craig, Tina said, “He was an introverted person, he was very shy, so I didn’t know either, except now when I listen back to our last conversations, I notice a change. The last few times we talked, the conversations were different, and I didn’t know that until after the suicide.”

The “What’s Love Got to Do with It” singer also reflected on Craig’s death in a June 2019 CBS News interview . “I think Craig was lonely, that’s what I think really got him more than anything else,” she said. “I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I’m sensing that he’s in a good place. I really do.”