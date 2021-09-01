Jazmine Sullivan's Boyfriend, Dave Watson, Shares Her Passion for Music

Musician Jazmine Sullivan has made a long-awaited return to music with her latest EP, "Heux Tales," which has already received critical acclaim and a BET Award for Album of the Year. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the "Tragic" singer, but they also want to know what the scoop is on her personal life.

Jazmine Sullivan has been dating Dave Watson since 2017.

The first time Jazmine went public with her relationship was in 2017 when she wished Dave a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post. Essence captured the text of the post, which has since been deleted.

"Haven’t been able to separate since our first date,” she wrote. “We didn’t know what 'this' was, but we knew we didn’t wanna let it go! Then you took this beat-up heart and made it feel brand new again. ... So thank you! Thank you for being you! For loving and respecting me daily. You ain’t always real talk, but you're just real talk for ME! So Hbd ... can’t wait to spend all of them looking at you the same way! Love you with all my heart baby!"

While some might take Jazmine deleting the post as a bad sign, never fear! The songstress is just determined to keep her private life private, and it's clear from Dave's Instagram that the two are still happily together. Dave is also a musician who even recorded her single "Lost One" with her. A couple that works together stays together!

On June 29, 2021, shortly after Jazmine won the BET award for Album of the Year, Dave wrote a lengthy tribute post to his flame of four years. He began, "Many things to say, in so many ways! First off CONGRATULATIONS. I’ve seen you get crafty on 'em at a crazy time in ya life! You def kept ya poise, stayed focused all while being in your most vulnerable state in ya life. You ran that Jawn on 'em! AND THANK YOU for letting me be a part of your world."

Dave continued, "Never intended on even being a part of it, but you know Imma always fall through when you hit me and I appreciate every time you do. I will say this; continue to believe in YOURSELF. I’ve witnessed countless times, on numerous occasions where you’ve been nothing but your best you, and GOD rewarded you on just that. Stay close to him and let him guide you in all that you do, As you’ve been doing. You deserve this and so much more! Love you."