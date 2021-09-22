Who Really Is the Pufferfish on 'The Masked Singer'?By Kori Williams
Sep. 22 2021, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
It's that time of the year again: Fox's The Masked Singer is here. Now, we can get back to what's basically become our favorite detective show. Of course, the songs and most of the singing are great, but what really gets fans addicted to the show is guessing who is behind each mask — and seeing if their clues lead them to the correct answer.
This year there's a Pufferfish, and it's one of the only aquatic costumes to be featured on The Masked Singer (USA) so far. Here's everything we know right now about this fish's true identity, some clues, and the fans' best guesses.
The Pufferfish on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Season 6 of The Masked Singer airs on Sept. 22, 2021, so there aren't too many clues to go on just yet. But we do know that the Pufferfish will be one of the first five singers on the show. Thanks to a teaser, we know it's a part of Group A along with an Octopus, Mother Nature, a Skunk, and a Bull. But there is sure to be more to work with once the show premieres.
There are a couple of possible clues to go by right now. Aside from the Pufferfish mask, the singer wears a nude-colored dress that fits closely to their body. Their figure looks feminine, so they could be a woman, and they do have a thinner build. There's also an Instagram post that describes the singer as "bubbly."
The Pufferfish on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Pufferfish mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Although this one may be difficult to guess so far, fans are already speculating. Lots of people are making jokes about the singer being Kylie Jenner or Lisa Rinna because of the mask's big lips. One person guessed it could be singer Colbie Caillat because of the "bubbly" description. She has a song with the same name.
Others who have seen the teaser believe that because of the way the person is moving, it's a drag queen with some serious stage presence. One person specifically guessed RuPaul.
Who is the Pufferfish on 'The Masked Singer?' The answer is...
The Pufferfish hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
The two-night premiere of Season 6 of The Masked Singer begins on Fox on Sept. 22, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST. It continues the following night at the same time.