Who Really Is the Pufferfish on 'The Masked Singer'?

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Pufferfish mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Although this one may be difficult to guess so far, fans are already speculating. Lots of people are making jokes about the singer being Kylie Jenner or Lisa Rinna because of the mask's big lips. One person guessed it could be singer Colbie Caillat because of the "bubbly" description. She has a song with the same name.

Others who have seen the teaser believe that because of the way the person is moving, it's a drag queen with some serious stage presence. One person specifically guessed RuPaul.