Jana Kramer Is Seeking Shared Custody of Her Kids, Jolie and Jace, Amid Divorce

Ever since becoming a mom, One Tree Hill alum/country singer Jana Kramer has shared intimate details about her family life via social media — from photos of her kids, to struggles with her marriage, the actress isn't afraid to bare it all. She and husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, even wrote a book (The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully) about healing from infidelity in their marriage.

However, now that Jana has officially filed for divorce, people are curious about their kids and how the custody arrangement will play out. Let's take a closer look at her family.

Jana Kramer shares two kids with Mike Caussin.

Jana and Mike married in May 2015, and they went on to welcome their first child, Jolie Rae, on Jan. 31, 2016. On Nov. 29, 2018, Jana gave birth to their second child, a son named Jace Joseph. Since becoming a mom, Jana has chronicled her parenthood journey via Instagram by sharing photos and anecdotes featuring her adorable kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, she's also been open about the fact that motherhood isn't always easy. "This is motherhood. Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you're exhausted too," Jana captioned a crying selfie in July 2020. "I have never heard these kinds of screams from Jace and it's literally BREAKING my heart. Apparently it's the 18-21 sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now)."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

The maxed-out mama continued: "His molars all 4 are coming in. And he throws his lovey and wubs out of the crib. I used to go back in to give him but then it became this game. I've been told not to go back in to give it to him but hearing him so upset, well has me like this." She ended her vulnerable post by asking fellow moms for tips and to tell her it'll get better soon, adding, "Also I only share this because I need the mom support."