Apparently, There Was Some 'One Tree Hill' Tension Behind the Scenes

For the most part, a good portion of the One Tree Hill cast still seems to be close. Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton , is still close to on-show bestie Sophia Bush, even though in 2020 she opened up about the difficulties of remaining friends. Hilarie shared on the Chicks in the Office podcast that the public wanted the actresses to be pitted against each other in real life because of their shared starring roles in the show.

But, Hilarie said they were able to form a strong bond that continues today, not only with each other, but with the majority of the cast as well. She added in the interview that she is "so in love with our little family," including the rest of the cast who essentially grew up together on the show, while hitting milestone age markers like 21 together.

And in February 2020, Hilarie shared a photo on Instagram with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray, who played Nathan and Lucas, respectively. In the caption, she wrote, "Thick and thin, our shared history has been a cornerstone in my life. Love you guys."

Over the years, much of the cast has gotten together for various charity events or One Tree Hill conventions as well, further proving how close many of them still are.