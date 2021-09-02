The Winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 6' Has Been Crowned!

The legendary RuPaul has crowned a new winner! Fans tuned in to the final episode, curious about who won Drag Race: All Stars 6 . It was an important moment for the entire franchise.

A new queen has been inducted into the RuPaul Hall of Fame, and the reigning queen has changed RuPaul herstory forever.

Who won 'Drag Race: All Stars 6'? Spoilers ahead!

Thirteen queens entered the workroom of All Stars 6. After 12 episodes, 19 iconic lip-sync battles, the "game within a game," lip-sync assassins, and a whole lot of wigs, the season has come to an end. And, in the end, there was one who reigned supreme.

Kylie now joins previous All Star winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, Trinity The Tuck, and Shea Coulee in the Hall of Fame.

The final episode aired on Sept. 2, and walking away with the diamond scepter, crown, and title was Season 2's returning queen, Kylie Sonique Love. She deserved the win after turning looks week after week in every challenge.

The win for Kylie is an important cultural moment too. Kylie is the first trans winner on any of the U.S.-based seasons of Drag Race. She was the first to come out as transgender while on the show as well, revealing that she's a woman during Season 2's reunion episode.

Source: VH1/2021 Paramount+

The moment was powerful and she was the first of several other women in the Runiverse to come out after. This season, when Kylie said that drag helped her discover who she is, she really means that.

After she was announced as the winner, Kylie hugged her fellow competitors (Ginger Minj, Eureka O'Hara, and Ra'Jah O'Hara). She thanked those who supported her throughout her career.

Source: VH1/2021 Paramount+

"Live life in your truth, and love always wins," she said in her speech. "This means everything to me. I found myself through drag. Drag has been my life, it's been my saving grace, it's given me a place to express myself. And winning this title is just reassurance that I followed the right path."

And that's what makes her win feel even sweeter – not just because she was the underdog this season, having not been in the Drag Race scene for 11 years, but also because it really felt a full-circle moment for her and the franchise in general. A true Rudemption story and the first All Stars winner who didn't do well in her original season.