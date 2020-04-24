Who Will Be on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'? Details on the Rumored Cast

Who Will Be on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'? Details on the Rumored CastBy Shannon Raphael
After months of casting rumors and anticipation, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is finally set to make its debut, and fans couldn't be more excited to see which celebrities make the lineup. The series — which will air after episodes of Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race — will have fan-favorite alums giving drag makeovers to top celebrity clientele.
For each episode, three stars will get drag makeovers and then show off their looks in a fashion show.
While the trailer for the show featured an unknown tattooed muscle man as one of the contestants, the cast list has been kept under wraps.
Who is part of the RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race cast? Read on to find out which queens from past seasons will be giving the makeover, when you can watch the show, and which celebrities are rumored to be part of the top secret show.
Who is part of the 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' cast?
While the title of the series suggests that the cast will remain "secret" until the premiere, there are several popular theories circulating as to who is joining. The show confirmed that there would be "film, music, television, and comedy stars," which doesn't exactly help with narrowing down who will be on.
According to PopBuzz, a list of stars to be featured on the show leaked, and there are a few names from the list that have been gaining attention online. Of course, this list will not be corroborated until the show airs.
Many of the rumored celebrities have been guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race before.
The rumored cast includes Younger actor and How Far Is Tattoo Far host Nico Tortorella, who was a guest judge on Season 10 of the show in 2018. Riverdale actor Jordan Connor, Glee star Alex Newell, and Schitt's Creek's Dustin Milligan are also reportedly going to be given drag makeovers on the show. American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman and comedian Jermaine Fowler are also among the suspected contestants appearing on the series.
As for the ladies going on the show, it's been speculated that singers Madison Beer and Hayley Kiyoko, comedian Phoebe Robinson, and The Real host Loni Love will be taking the Main Stage. The Real World alum Tami Roman and former Miss America Vanessa Williams also made the list.
Whether or not any (or all) of these contestants make it on the show remains to be seen, as does their potential pairings with the RPDR queens.
Which queens will be on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'?
The celebrity cast for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is somewhat unclear, but the list of alums joining the series has been confirmed. Bob the Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, and Trinity the Tuck are among the past winners to join the series.
Season 10 finalist Asia O'Hara will hopefully redeem her epic butterfly fail on the show, and she'll also be joined by Season 8 finalist Kim Chi.
Fan favorites Nina West, Alyssa Edwards, Monique Hart, and Vanessa Vanjie Matteo will round out the list of the 12 queens to be featured on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
The four part series airs after new episodes of RPDR (but before Untucked) on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. on VH1.