Who Will Be on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'? Details on the Rumored Cast

After months of casting rumors and anticipation, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is finally set to make its debut, and fans couldn't be more excited to see which celebrities make the lineup. The series — which will air after episodes of Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race — will have fan-favorite alums giving drag makeovers to top celebrity clientele.

For each episode, three stars will get drag makeovers and then show off their looks in a fashion show.