Patricia Quinn's Response to Aiden Zhane's Impersonation of Her on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is Absolutely Brutal

In her official Facebook statement, Patricia wrote, "I am disgusted beyond belief at how I was portrayed on RuPaul's Drag Race. I was flattered that a young person wanted to portray me on a popular TV show but unfortunately this is where the flattery ends." She added, "I did not respect being described as a 'old cookie woman' or being depicted as a washed-up actress who has taken too many drugs... I wish Aiden had given me the common courtesy of a 'heads up' and maybe I could have given him a few lines etc, to say on the show."