Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' at These Bars Near You

Just a few weeks after the Drag Race All Star season finale, an all new Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Friday, Feb. 28. The Emmy Award-winning show is back with a new cast of contestants, superstar guest judges, and the beloved panel of judges that includes Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and of course, Mama Ru .

Half the fun of watching RuPaul’s Drag Race is the commentary of your fellow viewers as you clock the stunning runway looks together.

And while not everyone can host a viewing party at home, there’s always a selection of local establishments that will be airing the show and serving drinks, food, and snark!